JOHNSON COUNTY — While there have been no confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as of Friday, March 13, Johnson County schools are preparing plans in case there is an outbreak in the county.
WARRENSBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT
Superintendent Scott Patrick said the district will "continue to evaluate the situation and receive updates from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regarding COVID-19 and its effect on schools."
Patrick said the district schedule remains unchanged with the 2020 spring break concluding Friday, March 20, and students, staff and faculty returning Monday, March 23.
"The Warrensburg R-VI School District takes very seriously the safety and health of our students and staff, especially in relation to the new coronavirus, COVID-19," Patrick said. "In the past week alone, we have seen an increase across the country in the level of response to COVID-19."
HOLDEN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Along with schools across the country, the Holden School District states it is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
"We look to local and federal health authorities, such as Johnson County Community Health Services, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, for facts as more is learned about this newly emerged disease," a letter to the district states.
The district states the routine cleaning schedule in its schools and on its buses consists of using hospital-grade cleaning agents to address areas prone to the spread of viruses, such as Influenza and novel coronavirus, on a daily basis.
"We will continue to be vigilant in our practices and have plans in place should further steps need to be taken to protect our staff and students," the district states. "As always, the safety of our students, staff and families remains a top priority and any action we take is done so to protect everyone’s health and wellbeing. If we receive word of a case in our area or are directed to take more drastic precautions, we will communicate that with our staff, students and parents through our website, phone and email messaging system and social media."
The district encourages its students, families and staff to continue to follow normal routines of healthy habits at home by:
- Washing hands frequently, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds.
- Trying to not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
- Staying home when sick.
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces in your home and vehicles.
- Not sharing drinks, water bottles, eating utensils, or cell phones with others.
KNOB NOSTER SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Knob Noster School District states it is taking additional steps within the district to prepare for responsive interventions, should this issue cause the school to close following Spring Break, Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20.
"The district is procuring new equipment and treatment today which will allow our custodial team to utilize fog sanitation for all areas of our building," the district said in a statement on Friday, March 13. "This process will sterilize all hard services within our buildings and also will have a significant impact on sanitation of soft surfaces. This is an additional step beyond our ongoing levels of elevated cleaning and will significantly bolster those efforts. This will also occur on all district vehicles. This process will repeat regularly as we move through and recover from this situation."
The district states it is also moving forward planning for the delivery of instruction through virtual capabilities should in-person classes not be an option.
"Information on this process has been communicated to our instructional staff, and preparations are being made to be ready to deploy this process," the district states. "Student guidance on this process is available on the district website, and more will be forthcoming to students from individual teachers, should we deploy this process. Mobile hotspots have been established, and those locations are communicated on the district website. We have also secured 100% free enrollment in the Knob Noster Virtual Academy through our partners at Edmentum, offering further flexibility. Our partners at Tutor.com remain available at no cost to support students during this time. While virtual learning may not be deployed immediately upon a short-term shutdown, it will be ready to address a prolonged shutdown, should that occur and be required."
Should a shutdown occur, the district states it has "moved swiftly to establish additional capabilities which will allow us to run all district business functions from mobile locations, should a shutdown or mass quarantine occur."
This includes all Human Resources, Payroll, Accounts Payable, Governance and other administrative functions.
"This will ensure continuity of business as we move through this situation," the district states. "We are working on redundancy planning within this portion of our team as well, in case of illness."
Should this pandemic significantly impact the community, the district states it will shift functions from education to providing basic needs services.
"We are formulating a detailed plan on how we can deliver food and other services, in alignment with the USDA and other state agency guidance," the district states. "By nature, this is the portion of our operational responsibility that cannot be delivered virtually. Accordingly, we are taking additional time to develop an executable plan that will minimize risk of exposure/spreading of the virus among all people involved, including students, employees and members of the community."
The district reminds its members that these currently-implemented tiers of response are precautionary only.
"While we hope there will be no change to our schedule, we recognize this could occur, and if it does, our team will be ready to carry out our mission to the fullest extent possible through the responsive tiers of action described," the district states.
For more information, visit knr8.net or email jwheeler@knobnoster.k12.mo.us.
The district states it does not plan to engage or respond to social media inquiry threads on this issue.
CREST RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Crest Ridge Superintendent Brett Gray released a statement on Tuesday, March 10, "Though the Crest Ridge School District does not have a safety plan for the actual COVID-19 virus, we do have a safety plan in place for pandemic influenza. We are prepared to act If an outbreak were to reach our region."
Gray then sent out an updated statement on Friday, March 13.
"Crest Ridge is actively monitoring the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation," the update press release states. "We look to local and federal health authorities, such as Johnson County Community Health Services, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, for facts as more is learned about this newly emerged disease. The health and safety of our students is a priority and our primary goal is to do everything we can to keep COVID-19 from reaching our school district."
Gray stated all supervisors, which include building administrators, food service managers, custodial managers and bus services, have been briefed on the emerging threat and informed of the district's safety plan for such an event.
"Just this week, school nurses have made it a point to reach every student during the school day to remind them of the importance of proper hygiene and other safety practices that improve chances of staying healthy," he stated.
From a facilities standpoint, he said routine cleaning schedule in the schools and on the buses consists of using hospital-grade cleaning agents to address areas prone to the spread of viruses, such as Influenza and novel coronavirus, on a daily basis.
"We will continue to be vigilant in our cleaning practices and appreciate the diligence from our partners from OPS Custodial Services, Apple Bus Company and OPAA Food Management," Gray stated.
He said Crest Ridge Elementary and Crest Ridge Secondary are currently in the planning phases of creating a way to provide instruction to all students even in the event of an extended school closure.
"Educating our students will continue to occur even in the event that we must close our school for a length of time due to safety concerns," he stated. "Likewise, we are investigating options to prepare and make student meals available if it is within our ability to do so."
CHILHOWEE SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Chilhowee School District states it continues to monitor the COVID-19 news and information from the CDC and other organizations.
The following recommendations will be followed at the school and are encouraged for families at home:
- Staff and students should stay home when they are sick;
- Teach students to cover their coughs and sneezes with tissues, or to cough or sneeze into their inner elbow;
- Practice good hand washing with soap and water as often as possible, and if soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in classrooms.
Chilhowee will be out for spring break Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 20, and classes will resume Monday, March 23.
Any further updates or changes will be posted as necessary.
Questions about the district response can be directed to the superintendent's office.
LEETON SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Leeton School District states it has taken precautions by sending out notices to its students and parents and posting information on its website.
"Because the situation is rapidly changing, we are monitoring information from the CDC and DESE as to guidance for k-12 districts," Superintendent Susan Crooks said on Friday, March 13.
At the time of publication, the district states it will continue classes as scheduled.
Looking ahead, Leeton will be in session on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, as spring break begins Wednesday, March 18.
Crooks states contingency plans will be made during that time in order to best serve the students if the district decides it necessary to close.
KINGSVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Kingsville School District states keeping students and staff healthy is a top priority for the district.
The district states it has procedures in place to prevent the spread of illnesses and viruses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's novel coronavirus (COVID-19) update on Feb. 25 provided school districts and communities guidance regarding preparation for the novel coronavirus.
Novel coronavirus is a virus strain that has spread in people since December 2019 and has caused severe illness and pneumonia.
Symptoms are similar to the flu - cough, fever, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.
More information can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus or health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
"We are closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and reviewing information from the Johnson County Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and the CDC," the district states. "We also took steps to address this rapidly-changing situation by having conversations this week about any additional proactive and preventative approaches we can take as we progress through the cold and flu season."
The district has taken or will take the following steps to ensure student and staff health:
- The district will continue to communicate closely with county health professionals.
- The nurse will continue to monitor and track student illnesses and review CDC and state health department guidance.
- The district will continue to use both routine cleaning methods and specialized decontamination equipment to provide extra disinfection efforts in classrooms and school buildings that have reported an uptick in illnesses.
- The district is continuing to explore virtual school options for a scenario in which the health department recommends school cancellations.
- The district will reinforce best practices to prevent the spread of flu, influenza and other viruses to staff and students. The number one way to stop the spread of illness remains to stay home if you are displaying any symptoms.
District information states respiratory viruses are transmitted from person to person when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or when a person touches something that has the flu virus on it and then touches his or her mouth, eyes or nose.
While most of the population is at a greater risk of contracting seasonal influenza than coronavirus, it is essential that we partner to prevent the spread of all illnesses by embracing the following practices:
- Not sharing drinks, water bottles, eating utensils or cell phones with others. Practicing “social distancing,” especially in the case of a pandemic. Stand at least three feet away from others if you or the other person is infected with the flu.
- Ensuring that children and adults are fever-free for 24 hours without medication before returning to work or school.
- If possible, getting a flu shot.
"Be assured that district staff takes health concerns seriously and will be monitoring illness in schools, and that we will share additional information or guidance we receive from county, state and federal health professionals," the district states. "If we all work together and follow these important guidelines, we can keep our students, staff and community healthy."
JOHNSON COUNTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The Johnson County Christian Academy said it has worked over recent weeks to create a contingency plan for students to work on school work remotely if the decision is made that in-person schooling is not safe to take place.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a statement on Feb. 3 and updated it on Feb. 6 in regards to the novel coronavirus and its impact on Missouri schools.
The MDHSS states staff or students returning to Missouri after traveling to any area of China will be required to be monitored by public health. Public health is notified of travelers that need monitoring by our federal partners, so there is no need for schools to report staff or student travel.
The monitoring and/or isolation will impact staff and students’ ability to return to school for a period of time.
"Your school may be asked to work with families that are in isolation to provide makeup assignments for students so that they do not fall behind their classmates," the MDHSS states.
When a new disease is circulating, it’s natural for people to ask what they can do to protect themselves and their families.
The MDHSS states the best guidance at this point is to advise patients to take the same precautions recommended for during flu season.
The Department of Health and Senior Services has information about the COVID-19 outbreak on its website found at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
