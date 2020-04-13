JOHNSON COUNTY — School districts across the county are announcing their plans following the announcement that all Missouri public schools are to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.
Following a recommendation by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Gov. Mike Parson ordered, Thursday, April 9, that all Missouri public and charter schools will remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.
Warrensburg School District
Warrensburg School District Superintendent Scott Patrick released a statement Friday, April 10.
“I realize that the cancellation of the remainder of the school year is not what any of us wanted to hear,” Patrick said. “This turn of events leaves all of us with many unanswered questions regarding the end of the school year activities. Be rest-assured that as a school district we will do our best to provide as much normalcy as possible when possible.”
Patrick said the district will continue academic resources and food services until May 21, the last day on the school calendar and no determination has yet been made regarding summer school or summer programs.
Patrick said the district will continue to communicate with parents and students about end-of-the-year events.
“While this is not how any of us wanted to end the 2019-2020 school year, please realize that the most important aspects of these events is remaining safe and well,” Patrick said.
Leeton School District
The Leeton School District announced teachers and administrators will continue to provide educational support to students through the end of the school year.
Kingsville School District
Superintendent Lorna Warren said instructional support will continue through the end of the last day of school, May 8, and meal distribution will continue to operate until further notice.
“I realize that the cancellation of the remainder of the school year is not what any of us wanted to experience,” Warren said. “This turn of events leaves all of us with many unanswered questions. In the weeks to come, we will be in communication with everyone regarding how we close out the end of the school year.”
Crest Ridge School District
The Crest Ridge School District is continuing to provide learning materials and food services through the end of the school year, May 21.
“We are offering a combination of virtual education and traditional means of learning where a family can pick work up at school or have it delivered,” Superintendent Brett Gray said.
Meals will continue to be delivered in the mornings Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, and pick-up of meals is available in the mornings.
Gray said the school has not yet made a decision regarding summer school or summer programs.
Knob Noster School District
The Knob Noster School District will continue virtual education through the last day of the academic term, May 21, Superintendent Jerrod Wheeler said.
Summer school remains tentatively planned for June 2 through 25, but the district is waiting on more guidance or restrictions from the state before finalizing details.
“As the COVID-19 curve begins to spike locally, we are taking one more preventative measure to reduce our most significant area of physical contact,” Wheeler said, announcing the district will have meal services 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays.
“This step is being taken to cut in half the number of exposures with this process, where we are delivering food for approximately 700 students per day,” Wheeler said. “We will evaluate this change and will communicate any future changes. Please expect food lines to take a few minutes longer than normal due to the volume of food being delivered. All other procedures/details will continue as normal.”
Chilhowee School District
Superintendent Troy Marnholtz said the Chilhowee School District will continue virtual learning and food service through the last day of school, May 19.
Food service is provided through pick-up on Mondays and Thursdays.
