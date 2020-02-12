The following Johnson County schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, Feb. 12:
• The Crest Ridge Elementary School will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. while the secondary school will dismiss at 1 p.m.
• The Chilhowee School District will dismiss at 1 p.m.
• Warrensburg High School and Middle School will release at 12:30 p.m. Martin Warren and Sterling elementary schools will dismiss at 1:20 p.m. Maple Grove and Ridge View elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
• The Holden School District will release early at 1 p.m. Eagle’s Nest will remain open and Day Plus will be available.
• The Johnson County Christian Academy will release at 12:30 p.m.
• The Leeton School District will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
• The Knob Noster School District will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
• The Kingsville School District will dismiss at 1 p.m.
This report is as of 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
