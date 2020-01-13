Iced Roads
Buy Now

The following Johnson County schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 13:

• The Holden School District.

• The Kingsville School District.

• The Johnson County Christian Academy.

This report is as of 7:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.