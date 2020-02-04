The following Johnson County schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5:
• The Holden School District (Kansas City Chiefs championship parade).
• The Knob Noster School District (impending winter weather).
• The Chilhowee School District (impending winter weather).
This report is as of 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
