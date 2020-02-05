developing top story Johnson County school closings for Thursday, Feb. 6 Staff Report Feb 5, 2020 40 min ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following Johnson County schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 6:• The Knob Noster School District.This report is as of 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by dsj_now Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form View More Upcoming Events Feb 5 VFW Post 2513 meeting Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 6 Shop Local Night Thu, Feb 6, 2020 Feb 8 Downtown Wedding Expo Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 11 Warrensburg Main Street, Inc. Board of Directors Meeting Tue, Feb 11, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne person injured in officer-involved shooting in Johnson CountyCajun restaurant to open in Santa Fe Trail Shopping CenterWarrensburg prepares for a party 50 years in the makingHolden residents share love of Chiefs with newborn calfLocal restaurant serves up Valentines Day-themed dishOne driver injured, other driver refuses treatment on scene after wreckMarvin NealWishard named new assistant superintendent in WarrensburgDavis Lee DennisGeorge Cromer Images Videos CommentedCharles Richard “Buddy” Crank (3)Bill J. Turnage (2)Marvin Neal (2)Wanda Lea Lockhart Miller (1)Winter weather advisory extended, travel not advised (1)Margaret June ‘Margi’ Warnick (1)George Cromer (1)Barbara Jean Bratton (1)
