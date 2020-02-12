How to make driving in inclement weather more safe
Always make sure the windshield is clear before driving. This can include removing ice and snow in the winter and cleaning off mud or bug splatter in the spring and summer.

The following Johnson County schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 13:

• The Warrensburg School District. Adventure Club will be closed as well.

• The Crest Ridge School District.

• The Chilhowee School District.

• The Leeton School District.

• The Kingsville School District.

• The Knob Noster School District.

This report is as of 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

