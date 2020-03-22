CENTERVIEW — Johnson County Christian Academy released an updated schedule on Sunday, March 22, for how it plans to finish the remainder of the school year whether in-person or online in response to the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Gov. Mike Parson outlined a new statewide social distancing order on Saturday, March 21.
The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m., Monday, March 23, and lasts until 12:01 a.m. April 6.
April 6 is the earliest any schools throughout the state could return to in-person classes.
From Monday, March 23, through Tuesday, March 24, the school will host teacher workdays for the staff to finalize its online classrooms.
On Tuesday afternoon, the school states families will receive an email with schedule, links, invites and instructions.
From Wednesday, March 25, through Friday, March 27, the school will use this time for student orientation for JCCA online. The school states all teachers have created a simple online activity to ensure students are in the system and understand how to navigate the classroom. Live telephone support will be available.
JCCA Online School begins on Monday, March 30.
"We will go back to the school if we can but for now this is the path we are walking down," the school states.
If the school is unable to return to return to in-person classes this school year, it states May 1 will be the last day online school.
"We recognize this is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, and that we need to limit physical contact with others so we can protect everyone in our community so we can quickly get back to normal," the school states.
JCCA states it is limiting access to the building and that all teachers have decided to use online resources only, so there will not be a need for a pickup of supplies.
Everything you need will be sent to you through JCCA Online Classrooms," the school states. "We will be arranging an art supply pickup soon."
The school states it will also arrange later dates for other members of the school to visit the school and pickup personal belongings.
"The staff and teachers at JCCA are incredibly committed to finishing out the year so all students at JCCA are ready to start the fall school year equipped with everything they need to move forward once all of this is over," JCCA states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.