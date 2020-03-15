CENTERVIEW – Johnson County Christian Academy announced Sunday, March 15, it has moved its spring break up a week in response to the nationwide and worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of Sunday evening, March 15, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
JCCA's spring break was originally scheduled for Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27.
JCCA's spring break will now be Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20.
The school states that as of Sunday, March 15, it plans to resumes school on Monday, March 23.
"If this interferes with any of your spring break travel plans you will be excused," JCCA states.
JCCA states it will use this time to deep clean and sanitize the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.