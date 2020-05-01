Thank you Johnson Countians, your voices have been heard.
Due to the amount of messages of support we have received for the Johnson County high school senior class of 2020, the DSJ has decided to honor all 2020 Johnson County graduating seniors in an upcoming edition of the paper, not just Warrensburg seniors.
We know this class has been through a lot this year.
While this is just a small piece of the puzzle, we hope seeing the pictures of graduates in the paper brightens your day and helps you through these uncertain times.
Again, congratulation graduates, and thank you community members for your support as we honor the 2020 Johnson County high school graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.