WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County United Way has installed a new food pantry, made by students at Reese Education Center, on the south side of town.
Students from Reese Education Center were working on a food pantry for the community when school buildings closed due to COVID-19.
“The students in Zack Maxon's civics class wanted to do a community project and were in (the) process of contacting folks for a permanent location,” JCUW Executive Director Scott Holmberg said. “They were partnering with the JCUW Youth United program.”
The JCUW was allowed to temporarily locate the pantry at ShipShape Party Rentals, LLC, 710 S. Maguire St.
“I wanted to teach the kids how to give back to the community and reach out to community members in some way,” Maxon said.
Maxon reached out to the JCUW.
“We just talked about what we would like to do and this was a good first project, that we build a food pantry together and place it somewhere," Maxon said. "It’s just something to help our students just kinda give back."
The closure of school buildings disrupted a number of projects in the class.
“Luckily, with that project, it was almost complete,” Maxon said. “Everything was painted. It was all built and put together. We were going to go as a class and place it somewhere.”
Other projects, including a community garden project at Reese and an alleyway revitalization project with Warrensburg Main Street, have been paused until instruction can continue in school buildings.
“Our part was all interrupted. … We’ll do as much as we can in the fall,” Maxon said. “It’s a shame, because our students were really starting to take off with it and doing a good job.”
In a facebook post, JCUW states though staff will add some items, the pantry is in need of food items.
“Many folks have been donating to the various food pantries and it is a privilege for #YouthUnited to be able to add another one on the south side of town,” the JCUW Facebook post states.
The food pantry is open to community members to give what they can and take what they need.
Holmberg recommends non-perishable food items, canned goods and hygiene items, such as toothpaste and soap.
The JCUW is also accepting monetary donations, with all funds going to fill food pantries around town.
Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. box 203, Warrensburg.
