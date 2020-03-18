CENTERVIEW — The Johnson County Christian Academy announced it will resume classes on Monday, March 30.
However, classes between March 30 and April 6 will take place online.
"As we watched COVID-19 get closer to home, JCCA planned for online education three weeks ago," the school states. "We are taking the situation day-by-day, but our goal right now is to finish the year."
As of time of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
The school states it will give students and families until March 30 to prepare for this transition.
JCCA states most work can be completed using an Xbox or cell phone is a computer is not available.
Live support times will be available.
JCCA states the goal at the time of publication is to return to in-person classes on April 6. However, if that is not possible the school states it will plan five weeks of online school to finish all of the Missouri Standards for the 2019-2020 school year.
"If any students from other schools are left without online education, JCCA can help them finish out the year as well, as we have been following the same Missouri Standards," the school states.
JCCA states it will continue to monitor the situation.
"Our mission is to finish out the year so PreK - 12th grade JCCA students are ready to start fall 2020," the school states.
