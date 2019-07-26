WARRENSBURG — The first day of school is fast approaching. Whether it’s your preschoolers first first day of school or your senior’s last first day of high school, there are some important dates for parents and students to know.
Aug. 12
Meet the Teacher Nights will be 4 to 5 p.m. for preschool and kindergarten at Maple Grove Elementary, 4 to 5 p.m. for first and second grades at Ridge View Elementary, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for third grade at Martin Warren Elementary and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for fourth and fifth grades at Sterling Elementary.
Aug. 13
Meet the Teacher Nights will be 4 to 5 p.m. for preschool and kindergarten at Ridge View Elementary, 4 to 5 p.m. for first and second grades at Maple Grove Elementary, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for third grade at Sterling Elementary, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. fourth and fifth grades at Martin Warren Elementary and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for sixth grade at Warrensburg Middle School.
Aug. 14
Freshman Transition Day will begin at 8:45 a.m. at Warrensburg High School.
Meet the Teachers Night will be 5 to 6 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades at WMS.
Aug. 15
First day of school.
Aug. 20
Freshman and Parents Picnic will be at 5:30 p.m. with an open house at 6 p.m. at WHS.
The Warrensburg Area Career Center open house will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the WACC.
Aug. 29
The WHS Fall Meet the Tigers will be 6 p.m. at WHS.
