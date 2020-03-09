Hoskins, Kolkmeyer, Houx discuss education at seventh annual Evening with Our Legislators

WARRENSBURG — Three Missouri legislators attended the seventh annual Evening with Our Legislators on Thursday, Feb. 27, hosted by local central region Missouri State Teachers Association members at Martin Warren Elementary.
Sen. Denny Hoskins, District 21; Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer, District 53; and Rep. Dan Houx, District 54, were in attendance to answer questions, submitted by parents and teachers in the Warrensburg School District, regarding mental health, the Missouri Assessment Program, funding, vouchers, charter schools and special education.
Rep. Dean Dohrman, District 51, was unable to attend.
Russell Smithson, instructional technology specialist in the school district, moderated the panel.
“We do this so that they are here, so we have a chance to connect with them,” Smithson said.
Each legislator gave opening remarks.
Hoskins, a sophomore senator, said he serves on seven committees, though not on the education committee.
Hoskins said both of his parents are retired school teachers and discussed a bill, brought to him by the Gifted Association of Missouri, he filed regarding gifted education in smaller school districts
Hoskins has filed for reelection.
Kolkmeyer, in his last year of his final term, said he has not filed any education bills.
Kolkmeyer serves as the chair of the House Administration Committee.
Houx said his mother was an educator and he has previously served on the board of education.
Houx said he filed HB2030 which deals with regulating slot machines as well as teacher ladder pay and school safety.
Houx has filed for reelection.
What support is being talked about at the state level in reference to providing more mental health services in the school setting?
Hoskins: “I think a lot of that deals with appropriations. … I think part of it is increasing school counselors and having those counselors and mental health professionals available to our kids.”
Kolkmeyer: “There is a lot of talk about mental health. I’m not sure there are any answers, but there is a lot of talk about mental health; not just in schools, but mental health as a whole. … I’m not sure there is many solutions, but a lot of talk.”
Houx: “I haven’t heard specific talk about (mental health) in schools. Mental health has been an issue on the forefront for about five years, especially trickling down from the federal level. The governor has about a two percent buff-up in his budget … I’m sure it is something on everyone's forefront thought (to) improve mental health across the state, especially just in schools.”
Hoskins asked how the Warrensburg School District currently is dealing with mental health.
“We are fortunate enough, here in Warrensburg to have two folks from Compass Health,” Superintendent Scott Patrick, in attendance as an audience member, said. “But (mental health) is what they are here for. And (they) are provided to the district at no cost, which is great. And so we are fortunate to have Compass here and have those mental health professionals in our buildings. They can only talk to and work with Medicaid-eligible kids. There is a limiting factor there, but it’s been a help.”
Warrensburg has social workers and counselors in every building, Patrick said.
“We’re in better shape than a lot of schools and that’s because of our size,” he said.
Kolkmeyer: “I’d like to add, too, there is a lot of talk of mental health around gun violence.”
Hoskins: “I realize your title is teacher, but to many of these kids you’re also a parent, a counselor and, even in some cases, maybe their best friend.”
Are you all being kept up-to-date on how our students are performing on the Missouri Assessment Program since we have adopted the new learning standards? Do you all see or hear from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on how that’s going?
Houx: “We get reports from all the departments every year and DESE’s report, if I remember correctly, just came out this week. I have not had a chance to look at it.”
Hoskins: “I’m sure that on the Senate Education Committee that they have a presentation from DESE. … I’ve not seen our scores across the region.”
Kolkmeyer: "Segwaying with the education, k-12, committee in the (House of Representatives) would get that.”
All three legislators agreed that changes to learning standards was a DESE issue.
Getting into Foundation Formula and Transportation funding, where is the state budget right now?
Hoskins: “The House, the Senate as well as the governor have to come up with a consensus revenue estimate every year. However, there was not a consensus. ... The governor did recommend to fully fund the School Foundation Formula ($6.3 billion for elementary and secondary education) … and he did recommend $10 million more in transportation money overall. … That is his recommendation. Like I said, the House is doing their markups right now, so that could change up or down and they will send their recommendation to the Senate.”
Kolkmeyer: “Our spring break is March 22, and, typically, we pass the budget out of the house before spring break. So when the Senate comes back in after spring break, the budget goes to them. Spring break for us is actually a week later this year, so I anticipate ... that the house will pass the budget. I’ve not heard anything one way or the other about anything different than fully funding education.”
Houx said he had not heard differently from what Kolkmeyer said.
What are you, as legislators, doing to try to protect funding for education, with the challenges you face in the budget?
Hoskins: “There is 13 of us that sit on (the Senate Appropriations Committee) and protect the amount of money (needed) to fully fund the school foundation formula and then the $10 million in transportation. There has been talk in committee as we have presentations from all the different agencies, including DESE, to up that amount for transportation. I have eight counties in my district. I have a lot of rural counties that have a lot of bus and transportation costs. I would, personally, like to see us increase … that more.
“There are some possible threats to general revenue and especially some that may come up on the ballot and one of those is medicaid expansion. Right now, there is people who are gathering signatures for Medicaid expansion. Medicaid expansion would provide about $2 billion more to hospitals. … Right now there is a 90%:10% match, so it would cost about 10%, or $200 million, to the state in general revenue if medicaid expansion were to pass. That $200 million has to come from somewhere and many times education is the first one that gets hit with that.
"Because the budget is basically divided out into three different parts and a third of that is what we really can control with general revenue, the other is fees and money from the federal government that comes down. So if medicaid expansion does go on the ballot and voters approve that, that is going to cost, like I said, us the State of Missouri, your tax-payer dollars, about $200 million in general revenue."
Houx: “The four years I’ve been in Jefferson City, we’ve fully funded the formula to what it is today. I plan on continuing to vote that same way to fund the formula. I disagree (with Hoskins). I think the economy in Missouri is doing well. Numbers show with the revenues are coming in and new businesses that have come into Missouri the past couple years. Money’s tight. A $30 billion budget you’d think would go a long ways; it doesn’t go that far.”
Kolkmeyer: “I agree with both. … I’m not sure how you’re going to slice and dice that pie to where we are going to find another $200 million if we expand medicaid. … There’s about a dozen states that expanded medicaid and it just ended up blowing their budget out of sight. Even though we are talking $200 million, we have no clue what (the amount) is.”
You all talked about fully funding the foundation formula, but when transportation is not funded, that transportation has to come out of the money the schools get. If that is the case, how can you claim education is being fully funded?
Houx: “As a whole, we are fully funded as much as we can. Transportation has just been a difficult thing every year I’ve been up there. There is two bills, one in the senate, one in the house, that if there is excess money left over after funding the formula it would go into the transportation fund. The transportation fund formula is worth roughly $200 million and it is funded at about 21%, so it is definitely way below where it should be.”
What is the likelihood of teacher salary increases passing? If it does, how is it going to pass?
Houx: “We’ve got to think outside the box and that’s why I took a bill that has to do with, I’ll be honest, slot machines and gambling. A lot of people don’t like it, but we have to think outside the box on how to get money to education. … With this, it would bring in about $120 million into the state and regulate these illegal machines that are out there right now. And, thinking outside the box on how to get a bill passed, because some people don’t like gambling, everybody loves education.”
What is your strategy for keeping vouchers and school choice out of public education?
Hoskins: “I am not for vouchers, but I do believe that if there is failing schools and (if) you have a failing school district, that those kids need a chance … to go to a school that is not failing.”
Houx: “In the 54th district, including Warrensburg, Chilhowee, Leeton and Green Ridge, we have great schools. We don’t need charter schools here. I’ve been against charter schools all the way through.”
Kolkmeyer: “I have mainly Lafayette County and the Lafayette County schools, for the most part, are doing good and the rural schools are doing good. However, there are many inner-city schools that are failing miserably and that is really where the focus is.”
If we expand charter schools, does that take money out of the public school formula?
Hoskins: “Are charter schools included in the school foundation? I don’t have a good answer for that. I’ll have to get back to you on that. Charter schools are public schools, so I’m assuming they would be a part of the formula.”
Houx: “I believe they are a part of the foundation formula, but obviously would affect other schools.”
What is your opinion on having a mandatory class for students related to personal finance and real-world skills?
Hoskins: “I don’t know if I would be in favor of mandating that for a school district. … There are already a lot of classes that are mandated. Do I think it would be helpful to many of our students and kids? Yes, I do. But as far as mandating it from a state perspective, I probably would not be in favor of that.”
Houx: “I believe that there needs to be life skills in education. … There are things in the household that need to be done and personal finance is a huge thing.”
Kolkmeyer: “Do we need (life-skills classes)? Yes, but the last thing that you all want us to do is mandate that you have to teach another class.”
In relation to HB 1540, which prohibits any public school district from prohibiting a parent or guardian from recording any meeting held under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and HB 504, have any of you ever been part of an IEP or 504 meeting? What is your stance on that bill?
Hoskins: If (parents and guardians) want to be able to record they also probably have to realize that there may not be as open a discussion during that meeting as what might occur if it’s not being recorded, but I also sympathize that if I have a child that I’m having an IEP meeting with … I’m going to want to know exactly what the school district is doing to try and get them the best education that they have. I kinda see both sides. I know it’s a house bill. I haven't made up my mind, yet, on exactly how I’d vote on that.”
Houx: “I think there’s times when somebody who has a child, to have a backup of ‘this is what we talked about, I need to go back and listen to this again,’ could be beneficial. But I also see the other side."
Kolkmeyer: “I have a grandson that has special needs and he has an IEP. I’ve never attended (a meeting), my son and daughter-in-law have. I have some major concerns with this bill. One of the things is there is nothing saying that mommy or daddy couldn’t go home and immediately put it on Facebook.”
Is there any further discussion on or bills dealing with dyslexia?
Houx: “If I remember, last year we passed the dyslexia task force. I haven’t heard of any bills.”
Hoskins: “I’ve not heard of any.”
Regarding the written test to get a drivers license, is there anything that can be done to make changes or provide avenues for special education students who may have difficulty with comprehension?
Hoskins: “That would have to be a change in Missouri State Statute.”
Kolkmeyer: “I thought someone could read the question to them, not your sponsor that took you in, but one of the test givers can read the test to you.”
Houx: “I don’t know what the current statute is.”
What are your thoughts and stances on SB 614, which affects teacher pay, tenure and leave of absence?
Hoskins: “I’ve glanced through the summary. I would oppose this bill.”
Kolkmeyer: "I hope we don’t see it in the house.”
Houx: “I agree with (Kolkmeyer). … Just looking at the summary earlier, it’s not a good bill.”
More information about Hoskins can be found at senate.mo.gov/mem21.
More information about Kolkmeyer can be found at house.mo.gov/MemberDetails.aspx?year=2018&district=053.
More information about Houx can be found at house.mo.gov/MemberDetails.aspx?year=2017&code=R&district=054.
