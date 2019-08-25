Holden School Foundation awards nine Teacher Impact Grants

HOLDEN — The Holden School Foundation awarded more than $10,000 in Teacher Impact Grants to 10 teachers Aug. 7 for the 2019-20 school year.
The Holden Foundation awards Teacher Impact Grants to the recipients at the Welcome Back to School Breakfast/Staff Meetings.
Each of the Teacher Impact Grants is supported through the efforts of the foundation’s membership drives, fundraisers and donations.
Community and business members who donate at the Achiever Level, a minimum contribution of $500, are invited to attend to help present a designated grant, selected by the foundation on their behalf.
Donors will have contact during the year concerning how the grant is progressing and will be invited to the end-of-the-year Holden School Foundation/HEA Annual Banquet where each grant is displayed and summarized.
The foundation has awarded 82 grants, totaling more than $67,000 , since November of 2006.
The foundation focuses on the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics in choosing the recipients.
Emily Brockhaus, Holden High School, was awarded $867 for Operation Stream Team.
Mitti Manor, Holden Elementary School, was awarded $998 for a Sensory Room.
Amanda Orton, Holden Middle School, was awarded $608,15 for Hands On Life Science.
Shawna Thompson, HES, was awarded $405, for Fifth Grade Science.
Luke Littrell, HHS, was awarded $1,830 for Build It-Robotics.
Robin Eissler, WES was awarded $2,686 for Project Lead The Way.
Carla House, HMS, was awarded $1,995 for Outdoor Learning Space.
Carrie Christy, HES, was awarded $493 for Bringing History to Life.
Trina Davidson and Megan Ringen, HES, were awarded $696 for Sensory Paths.
Additional designated donors include RT and Christie Slack of Slack Farms, Mike Keith Insurance Inc., Dorothy Adams of Holden Family Health Care, Alicia Edwards and Yssel Aguilar of Second Street Bistro, Dr. John and Fran Yoder, Caleb Frazier of Yoss Bros, Ruth Ferguson of Robert Taylor Insurance, Bob and Linda Mickey, Steve Andrew of Quarry City Savings and Loan, an anonymous donor, Dr. Wesley T. Townsend of L.J. Hart & Company, F&C Bank, Mark and Diane Klossen of Heiman’s, Sam and Doris Raber and Terry Hedglin of Central Bank.
