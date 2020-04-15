HOLDEN — The Holden School District plans to continue instructional support and meal distribution will continue through the scheduled last day of school, May 15.
The district has canceled the original graduation date and is developing an alternative plan for graduating seniors.
"For the safety of students and staff, we are working on plans to allow families to collect personal items from the school buildings," district information states. "In addition, we have important decisions to make about our plans for summer school. We are exploring options and will share this information with (parents) as soon as possible."
