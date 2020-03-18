HOLDEN — The Holden School District will remain closed Monday, March 23, through April 3 with classes tentatively set to to resume April 6.
The district is currently on spring break.
In a letter to families, Superintendent Mike Hough states the district will communicates how the district plans to support families, including providing daily meals for those who rely on school nutrition services and providing educational support and learning opportunities.
The district will provide updates with information and resources via email, text messages, the Holden School District website and social media.
