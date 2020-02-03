HOLDEN — The Holden School District will not have school on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
"There will be No School Wednesday, February 5th, so our students & staff may participate in celebrating our Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs," a Facebook post on the school district's page read. "It's been 50 years in the making, so when we win next year too, we may have to play it cool and have school - but this Wednesday, we hope everyone can celebrate with their families!."
Eagles Nest Preschool & Day Plus will be open as usual Wednesday.
