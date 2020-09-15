WARRENSBURG — As of Monday, Sept. 14, administration has confirmed the Warrensburg School District has four active confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The district had three cases as of Friday, Sept. 11, but was notified of an additional case during the weekend.
"When we are working with this, we call Johnson County Community Health (Services) and they are great to work with," Superintendent Any Kohl said. "We conference with them. We make sure we are on the same page as far as how we are dealing with this situation in the best interest of our students, our staff and community."
For the one case found at Martin Warren Elementary, all students from a classroom were quarantined.
The remaining cases were found at Warrensburg High School.
Of the four cases, three are students and one is a staff member.
Kohl said about between 35 to 40 Warrensburg students have been quarantined.
The total student body of the Warrensburg School district is 3,277.
Students identified as having been in close contact with individuals with COVID-19 at the high school have been quarantined.
Kohl said quarantine for close-contacts begins at the time of last known contact with someone with COVID-19.
Close contact is considered to be within six feet for 15 or more minutes.
Kohl said the district is working with Johnson County Community Health Services to identify people who are considered to have been in close contact with those with COVID-19.
"Practically, our tipping point (for all-virtual schooling) is when it is no longer feasible to try to operate in-session," Kohl said. "In this small quarantine, I think we have lost three staff members ... that's where it gets to a place where you have to consider if you are going to shut down the district and go virtually. If you can't cover the teaching staff, then you have to go virtual."
Kohl expressed frustration about the decision by the JCCHS board to lift the mask order, effective Sept. 14, as the county sees an increase in COVID-19 cases.
"To me that is frustrating, because nobody called me and asked me about our 3,400 students and how that impacts us," Kohl said.
In an email to parents, Kohl said the district would continue to require face coverings for students and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.