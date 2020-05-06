WARRENSBURG — For the first time in history, the Warrensburg School Board of Education monthly meeting was hosted virtually using a video-conferencing service so as to follow the then-stay-at-home order and maintain social distancing recommendations.
A discussion about the district's response to COVID-19 was part of the agenda for the April 21 meeting.
Warrensburg School District administrators updated the board on where the district stands on food service, current instruction efforts and what the district plans are for the future.
Superintendent Scott Patrick said the district is continuing to provide meals to students.
The district has provided meal services to students since school buildings in the district were first closed in mid-March.
The district currently uses three vans to deliver meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with pickup available at Warrensburg High School.
“Every two days we’re averaging, that’s breakfast and lunch, we’re averaging about 1,600 (meals),” Assistant superintendent Michael Scott said.
The district also continues to provide instruction to students.
“There is not a requirement in terms of anything that our teachers, our buildings are sending off or making available to students,” Patrick said. “It’s really more of an enrichment situation than it is anything else.”
Patrick said student work done at this time will not count for a grade unless it is at the high school level.
“Some of the things that I’ve heard is ‘why aren’t you all providing true education, face-to-face interaction between teachers and students like other districts are?,’” Patrick said. “We don’t have the one-to-one resources like some districts do, so we can’t do that and it becomes an issue of equity. If we try to do that with some, we won’t have it with all. I’m not going to do that. It’s not fair to those that don’t have access.”
Patrick also discussed how many parents right now are sharing the devices they use for work with children for school.
“We feel like as a district, right now, this is what we can provide and what we will continue providing throughout the remainder of the (school) year,” Patrick said.
Board member Beth Rutt asked about where the district stands for summer school.
Patrick said the hope is to have summer school in June as previously scheduled.
Rutt also asked if the district has a plan should the pandemic continue on through the summer and into the beginning of the next school year.
“This is, obviously, forcing us to prepare for something like this in the future,” Patrick said. “My hope is that by June we’ll have more direction from the state level, from the county level. If there is any inkling that we would have to look at something like that, then we would have to try to prepare for school in a different way. I don’t know what that would look like yet.”
For graduation, Patrick also said that the district has contingency plans in place but details have not yet been decided, in part because the district relies on the University of Central Missouri for being able to host the ceremony at Multipurpose Building, the only feasible building to host graduation with the size of the district.
“What I continue to tell people is that we will celebrate and we’ll have graduation,” Patrick said. “We don’t know what it’s going to look like.”
Resolution
The board approved a resolution that suspends any policies and administrative procedures of the school district that conflict with state or federal laws enacted relating to the ongoing pandemic.
The resolution will remain in effect until the State of Emergency in Missouri ends or the board revokes the resolution.
Capital summer projects
The Warrensburg School Board of Education approved capital improvement projects to be completed this summer.
Projects at Maple Grove Elementary include recoating the gym floor and laying gravel along the fire lane to create cutouts in the car-rider loop and transitions.
Projects at Sterling Elementary include recoating the gym floor and remodeling two rooms into a new nurse’s office.
Projects at Martin Warren Elementary include recoating the gym floor, staining the floor in the art room, installing new partitions in a second floor boys bathroom and laying concrete around playground equipment.
The project at Reese Education Center is redoing kitchen cabinets.
The project at Warrensburg Middle School is recoating the gym floor.
Projects at Warrensburg High School include recoating gym floors, refinishing staff restroom floors, removing lockers in two hallways, replacing sidewalk at the Family and Consumer Sciences entrance, painting in a gym and installing bollards at the main entrance for safety.
District projects include striping and painting of parking lots and asphalt repair.
Information provided to the board states the cost of the projects is less than $90,000.
Construction contract
The board approved a construction contract with J.E. Dunn Construction for projects that are part of the bond levy ballot issue.
Patrick explained the contract goes into effect pending the passage of the bond issue.
Document management services
The board approved a lease agreement with Ricoh for document management services.
Ricoh has provided these services for the district since the 2010-2011 school year.
Information provided to the board states the contract “will save the district about $2,142 per month as long as usage trends across the district continue.”
Transportation services
The board approved contract negotiations with Apple Bus as the provider of transportation services.
Information provided to the council states “in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the administration is recommending that the district negotiate a new five-year contract for student transportation with Apple Bus Company as opposed to bidding the service out.”
The contract would guarantee payment for 174 days of service, regardless of the number of days students are actually transported.
The vote authorizes school administrators to negotiate a contract.
In a letter provided to the board, Apple Bus Executive Vice President Reid Oyster said the payment for 174 days of service is due to snow days, not due to COVID-19.
During the order to close all school buildings through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, the district is only paying for three vans and a driver to deliver meals three times a week, Patrick said.
Food Service bid canceled
The board voted in favor of canceling the bidding out of Food Services for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board previously approved to bid out Food Services at the Feb. 18 Board of Education meeting.
Information provided to the board states the recommendation to no longer seek an outside food service provider is due to the COVID-19 outbreak and a lack of bidders.
The district states it will continue to provide meals with the district’s in-house food service program for next school year.
Compensation recommendation
The board approved a compensation recommendation for the 2020-2021 school year. Kohl presented the recommendation.
Information provided to the board states the cost of changes is approximately $617,610, including approximately $201,539 for prior-approved additional staff.
The compensation proposal advances salaried personnel one step on the salary schedule and increases pay for hourly employees by five cents per hour.
The cost of the five cent increase is $17,231.
