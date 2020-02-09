WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Schools Foundation has announced the first two recipients of the Nancy Rutherford Mid-Year Classroom Impact Grants.
Two applications, Readers for Leaders and Ready to Read, were chosen to receive funding, on Jan. 28, for a total of $2,200.
Bob and Jane Rutherford created the Nancy Rutherford Mid-Year Classroom Impact Grants to honor Bob’s mother, Nancy Rutherford.
A Warrensburg School District elementary teacher and librarian, Nancy Rutherford was instrumental in starting the Young Authors Conference 37 years ago in Warrensburg.
For the Young Authors Conference, Elementary students are chosen to participate in writing workshops, listen to authors and share their own work each spring at the conference hosted at the University of Central Missouri campus.
Members of the Warrensburg School District Dyslexia Committee, Keri Docheff, Stephanie Othic and Marsha Votaw, submitted the Readers for Leaders application.
This grant will purchase four pen readers (C-pens) to be used as accommodation at the secondary level for students diagnosed with dyslexia or those who demonstrate risk factors associated with dyslexia.
Using human-like digital voices to read text aloud, C-Pens provide immediate access to textbooks, articles, word definitions and pronunciations that may promote vocabulary retention as well as increased classroom participation.
Parents as Teachers Director Anne Weyrauch Ready to Read application that will provide age-appropriate books and materials for activities at the monthly Group Connections meetings for families.
The purpose of this grant is to promote the importance of reading to children and lay a foundation for future success in school by increasing parental involvement and promoting language and literacy skills.
For more information on Foundation programs or how to donate, contact Judy Long at (660) 747-7823 or visit WarrensburgFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.