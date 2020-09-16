WARRENSBURG — Students were recognized by the Warrensburg School Board of Education at the Tuesday, Sept. 15, meeting for achieving a FFA gold rating at the Missouri State Fair.
To observe social distancing, students did not attend the meeting and received their certificates prior to the meeting.
Sierra Pigman received a gold rating for coleus and dusty miller.
Kailey Narron received a gold rating for coleus, dusty miller and periwinkle.
Brook Davidson received a gold rating for coleus and dusty miller.
Emilee Colhour received a gold rating for coleus.
Wyatt Montgomery received a gold rating for periwinkle.
Wyatt Gross received a gold rating for miscellaneous house plants, dusty miller, marigold and periwinkle.
The Warrensburg FFA chapter was recognized for the highest number of points in the Floriculture Division.
