WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg R6 MSTA-CTA will host its seventh annual Evening With Our Legislators at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Marten Warren Elementary Cafeteria.
A box dinner will be provided for attendees.
This will be a moderated event where guests ask education-related questions of the legislators in attendance.
All questions asked will be submitted during the registration.
Register for the event by Feb. 20.
Register by filling out the form at forms.gle/FtWPJeBuhuGMc7Ex5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.