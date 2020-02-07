Legislators discuss matters of education with local educators
Buy Now

Rep. Dan Houx, moderator Russell Smithson and Sen. Denny Hoskins participate in the 6th annual An Evening With Our Legislators in 2019 hosted by the Warrensburg Missouri State Teachers Association local chapter. 

 Sara Lawson/Staff Photo

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg R6 MSTA-CTA will host its seventh annual Evening With Our Legislators at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Marten Warren Elementary Cafeteria.

A box dinner will be provided for attendees.

This will be a moderated event where guests ask education-related questions of the legislators in attendance.

All questions asked will be submitted during the registration.

Register for the event by Feb. 20.

Register by filling out the form at forms.gle/FtWPJeBuhuGMc7Ex5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.