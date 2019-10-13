Elliott recognized as Principal of the Year

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Middle School Principal Jim Elliott was recently recognized as the Middle School Principal of the Year in the central region by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals on Sept. 30 during its Fall Conference.
Annually, the MOASSP recognizes an assistant principal, middle school principal and high school principal of the year in time for October, National Principals Month.
Elliott initially found out about the recognition at the Region Conference last spring, but was officially recognized at the fall conference that includes members from across the state.
“I take it as a great honor,” Elliott said.
Principals are nominated for principal of the year by other principals in their region. In total, Missoui has nine regions.
A Middle School Principal of the Year for the state is chosen from the nine middle school principals from each region during the MOASSP spring conference, MOASSP Central Region President Marc Spunaugle said.
Spunaugle, principal at Lincoln High School, said he is glad that Elliott’s leadership and efforts are being recognized by his peers.
Elliott said this recognition reflects more than just his work.
“I have a great staff that make my job easier,” Elliot said.
Elliott has worked as an administrator, both as an assistant principal and a principal, for 18 of his 21 years spent with the Warrensburg School District.
