HOLDEN — On Monday, May 11, the Holden R-III School District Board of Education approved the employment of Dr. Joseph Parkhurst as principal for Holden High School beginning on July 1, 2020.
Parkhurst has served as Athletic/Activities director andssistant principal at HHS for the past five years.
Before moving into administration, Parkhurst was a social studies teacher in the Belton School District where he also coached football, wrestling and track.
“I am extremely excited to lead such an amazing staff and relish the opportunity to positively impact students," Parkhurst said. "We are fortunate to have such a strong and passionate community supporting us.”
Parkhurst obtained his Bachelor of Arts in History from Avila University.
He holds a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from William Woods and just earned his doctoral degree in educational leadership at Baker University.
Parkhurst currently resides in Harrisonville with his wife and two boys.
“I am blessed to have a family that supports my passion for education and the time involved.," he said.
Parkhurst replaces Dr. Ginger Jones, who has taken an assistant superintendent position with the Richmond School District.
