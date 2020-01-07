Scholarships are available through the Daughters of the American Revolution at both the state and national levels.
DAR scholarship applications for the 2020 academic year must be submitted online and will be accepted through midnight, Eastern Standard Time, Feb. 15.
The Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship is a one-time amount of $2,000 awarded to a student pursuing a degree of their choice, awarded to a graduating Missouri high school senior planning to attend an accredited college or university in Missouri.
The Irene and Leeta Wagy Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a woman pursuing a degree in education.
The Dorothy Polkert Memorial Scholarship is a one-time $500 scholarship awarded to a student pursuing a degree in business.
The Roberta Capps American History Scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship awarded to a student who will have a concentrated study of a minimum of 24 credit hours in American History and Government and is available to seniors in high school through juniors in college.
The Nash Music Scholarship is available to any student pursuing a music degree, including high school seniors through college juniors. The student must be an accomplished musician and maintain an overall GPA of at least 3.0.
The MSSDAR Veteran’s Scholarship for military veterans, guardsmen and reservists is to assist them in furthering their education and career goals.
For more details and other available Missouri DAR scholarships, visit mssdar.org/state-scholarships.
For details and information about National DAR scholarships, visit dar.org/national-society/scholarships.
At the national level, specific scholarships include those for children of DAR members, for students planning to study in specific areas or fields, for students going into education and for students who are Native American.
