WARRENSBURG — Kindergarten enrollment night for Maple Grove Elementary will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 21 at the school, 950 Hamilton St.
Kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is for children who will be 5 years old before Aug. 1.
Important information for parents to bring includes the child's state certified birth certificate, a current immunization record and proof of residence such as a utility bill or rental agreement.
A presentation about the enrollment process will begin at 5 p.m.
Which elementary school a child attends is determined by home address. A boundary map can be found at warrensburgr6.org.
For more information, call 422-5770.
