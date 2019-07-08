KAISER — Eleven members of the Crest Ridge FFA Chapter attended the State FFA Leadership Camp from June 10 through 14.
The camp, sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association, was at Camp Rising Sun located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
The Institute provided leadership training for over 1200 high school students who are members of FFA across Missouri.
The high school students are trained by State FFA officers as well as a leadership director who is a past State FFA officer. Students learn how to overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills. All members attending this camp received their State FFA Leadership Medal.
Crest Ridge FFA Members Cooper Hamlin and Brendan Hursh were two of the 100 members from across Missouri who attended the annual Helping Youth Maximize their Agricultural eXperience Academy from June 14 through 16.
HYMAX is a State Leadership Academy sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association and is hosted at Camp Rising Sun, located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
The academy provided extensive leadership training focusing on developing self, working on teams, agriculture advocacy and learning how to enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience.
FFA members attending HYMAX 2019 were taught by agriculture and leadership experts, along with touring non-traditional agriculture businesses.
These 100 high school sophomores were selected from numerous applicants to attend this specialized academy based on their FFA leadership involvement, community engagement and academics. The HYMAX Academy members were mentored by Missouri State FFA Officers, college-age small group leaders, Agricultural Educators and Missouri FFA State Staff.
Students learn how to advocate for agriculture, overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills.
The National FFA Organization impacts the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Nationally there are more than 500,000 FFA members.
Missouri ranks sixth in the nation with more than 25,000 FFA members.
