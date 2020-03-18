CENTERVIEW — The Crest Ridge School District will be closed through April 3 and school is tentatively set to resume on April 6.
Information from the district states this closure affects all programming at Crest Ridge schools including activity, athletic, extracurricular practices and competitions, weekend events and facility use by outside groups.
The district has "a solid plan for continuing the education of all K-12 students and providing the opportunity for students to receive school prepared meals," Superintendent Brett Gray said.
Families and Crest Ridge community members can receive updates and communication through the district's Cougar Alert messaging system, SMS messaging, social media and through the live feed and news features on the Crest Ridge app and website.
The district states it is willing to provide meals for all students at no cost to the family.
"It may be your elementary child’s homeroom teacher, middle or high school advisory teacher or someone else, but our intent is to make sure that all students have access to instructional materials even if internet or technology is a complication at your residence," Gray said. "This school employee contact will also give families an opportunity to ask questions that may pertain to special circumstances that we may need to accommodate."
