CENTERVIEW — The first day of school for Crest Ridge students is Monday, Aug. 24, and the district offered instruction method options for students and outlined plans in case social distancing protocols increase or buildings must close.
Plan A — Traditional
Full opening — in person, physically present.
Minimal impact to learning environment (with protocols).
Follow CDC, state, county restrictions/safety guidelines.
Enroll/notify school office by Aug. 21.
Plan A — Virtual (Family Option)
Full virtual instruction and learning by enrolling with Launch virtual learning platform (fueledbylaunch.com/).
Launch is a district approved virtual program provided by Springfield Public Schools. No instruction comes from Crest Ridge teachers.
No attendance at school is required. Students are eligible for activity and athletic participation.
Chromebook and instructional supplies are provided.
Family must provide internet access.
Students must commit to a full semester of learning using Launch.
Enrollment window is Aug. 18 — 21. Enroll by contacting a school office.
Plan A — Home School (Family Option)
Option for any Missouri family. Family requests to educate student(s) at home pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 167.031 (RSMo).
Plan B — Fixed Blended Instruction (District Option)
Will occur if social distancing protocols must increase.
Pattern of days alternating onsite and distanced instruction.
School buildings are still open.
Students are divided into groups so that alternating pattern reduced the number of students present at the school at any given time. (A/B Days)
Plan B is a district-wide plan, not an individual student plan.
Plan C — Intermittent Blended and/or Instruction During Quarantine (District Option)
Will occur if buildings or classrooms must close.
School becomes closed for a period of time due to COVID-19 and distanced instruction occurs. One or more classrooms of students are not able to be physically present due COVID-19 quarantine requirement.
Plan C is only enacted if a building or district must close (Intermittent Blended) or if a classroom must quarantine for a length of time (Instruction during Quarantine).
Transportation (bus)
Parents are encouraged to pick up/drop off their student if possible to decrease the number of students on the school bus
Drivers and monitors will be screened daily by Apple Bus for symptoms
Drivers and monitors will wear masks and PPE according to Johnson County Community Health Services guidelines.
Students will wear masks according to JCCHS guidelines.
Students will be loaded back to front and unloaded front to back. Assigned seating will be implemented for safety purposes.
Social distancing will be monitored on buses as space allows, one student per seat unless sitting with sibling.
Buses cleaned after each route.
For Crest Ridge School District’s full re-entry plan, visit: core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/837524/Crest_Ridge_Return_and_Response_Plan_080520.pdf.
