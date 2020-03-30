CENTERVIEW — The Crest Ridge School District has announced it will extend its school closure to April 24.
The district previously announced schools would be closed through April 3.
District information states educational materials and student meals will continue.
To sign up for student meals, contact Sandy Hobbs at shobbs@crestridge.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.