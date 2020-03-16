CENTERVIEW — Following an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Sunday, March 15, regarding new guidance for mass gatherings with 50 people or more, the Crest Ridge School District announced Monday, March 16, it will close from Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 20.
"Though the recommendation does not seem to apply to schools, daycares or businesses at this time, we as a school district can’t continue to operate knowing we have hundreds of students that mass gather on a daily basis," district information states. "More information is needed before we can in good faith expose our students and staff to potential harm without more guidance."
During this time, all campus facilities will be closed and there will be no classes, athletics, activities or before and after school care.
A determination will be made prior to the week of Monday, March 23, on a possible extended closure.
"We have committed to continue educating our students even during the closure," the district states. "Your building principals will be providing guidance and information for our students and families in the near future. Information will be shared on our app, district website and through our messaging system. This week is hopefully all we have to worry about, but we need to be prepared in case the school closure is extended."
Specific information that will be shared by building principals will be the following:
- Communication from school to home.
- Communication from home to school.
- Delivery of student instruction.
- Completion and return of student work.
- Grading.
- School prepared meals.
- Accessing items needed at school during the closure (including nurse stored medicines).
