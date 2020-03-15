CENTERVIEW – The Crest Ridge School District announced that as of Sunday, March 15, it is not planning on closing amid the nationwide and worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"The Crest Ridge School District is committed to the health and safety of students," the district states.
With growing concerns, along with further guidance from state and local health officials and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Crest Ridge School District and all I-70 schools, have made the following determinations for the safety of our students, staff members, and patrons:
All non-critical gatherings are postponed or canceled until Friday, March 27th. These gatherings include:
- Baseball Jamboree on Tuesday March 17.
- Band on Friday, March 19.
- SB and BB Softball and baseball Saturday, March 20, at Knob Noster.
- Youth Basketball Tournament on March 22.
- Parent Teacher Conferences on March 23.
- MS Middle School STEAM Day at the University of Central Missouri on March 23.
- SB and BB at home Baseball and softball March 23 at home.
- SB at home Softball on March 24 at home.
- Track on March 24 at UCM
- PTO Lip Sync Battle Auditions on March 24.
- Band on March 25 at Boonville.
- Spring Sports Pictures on March 26.
- Softball and baseball on March 26 at La Monte.
- Track on March 26 at Sherwood
- Spring Pictures on March 27.
- Student Field Trips out of the district - Cancelled through March 27.
- Parent-Teacher Conferences scheduled for March 23 - Held via phone, not face-to-face.
- All extracurricular student contests and competitions (Academic, Fine Arts, and Athletic) - Canceled through March 27.
- All out-of-district professional development for staff - canceled.
Activities that only involve Crest Ridge students, such as practices and clubs, will continue as scheduled.
"We are trying to eliminate opportunities of our students entering other communities as well as opening our doors to visitors from outside communities," the district states. "Prior to March 27, district administration will gather again to discuss scheduling of activities beyond March 27. When additional information becomes available, or changes are made to the above items, families will be notified again."
Self-quarantine
Crest Ridge states students or staff who travel to these areas, or have members of their household who are returning from these areas, should self-quarantine and not return to school for 14 days following their return to the United States and obtain medical clearance before returning to school. If you have traveled domestically to any of the containment zones in Washington State, New York, or Massachusetts, the district states you need to follow the same self-quarantine guidelines.
"Our schools will work with any students who will need to self-quarantine to support their ongoing learning," the district states. "If you are traveling to an area and have a child or family member who will need to self-quarantine, you must contact Superintendent Brett Gray at (660) 656-3316 or bgray@crestridge.org so we can begin putting plans in place to support learning. Also, please be aware of the possibility that additional areas could be added to the CDC’s Travel Advisory at any time. Families who are traveling should keep a close eye on this list."
Knowing when to stay home
"As we work together to navigate the uncertainty and anxiety that are part of this rapidly changing situation, we must also take personal responsibility for the decisions we make for ourselves and our families," the district states. "That could mean, whether you are a student or a staff member, staying home if you are sick. The health of our students, their families and our staff is our top priority. We will work with students on a case by case basis to determine the appropriate level of support needed from school. Attendance policies will be amended for anyone with the flu, COVID-19 or any long-term illness. We urge students to stay home when ill."
Additionally, the district urges all families to continue the practice of maintaining habits necessary to stay healthy, especially during any cold/flu season.
"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our first priority," the district states. "Our buildings will continue to undergo rigorous disinfection through daily cleaning to prevent the spread of germs. Our faculty and staff will disinfect frequently-touched surfaces in their classes and around the school throughout the day. Students and staff will be reminded to wash their hands thoroughly and often. As always, parents have ultimate decision-making on what they feel is needed for their family. If you feel your child needs to stay home, please contact the building administrator to make alternative arrangements. Please be assured that we will continue to share updated information with our Crest Ridge family going forward."
