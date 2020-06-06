CENTERVIEW — The Crest Ridge School District announced it will host graduation at 2 p.m. July 11 in Hendricks Hall at the University of Central Missouri.
Due to health guidelines, graduates will be allowed to sit with five family members.
District information states video live stream arrangements are being made.
Updates will be announced if health guidelines change.
