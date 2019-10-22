Connecting culture, language: students attend flamenco ballet

CENTERVIEW — Recognizing the connection between language and culture Jessica Gammon, foreign language teacher at Crest Ridge, took students to see the Hispanic Flamenco Ballet perform Oct. 8 at the American Jazz Museum, 1616 E. 18 St., Kansas City.
“The Hispanic Flamenco Ballet is a dance company that tours the United States performing traditional Spanish and Latin-American dances and exposing students to the rich culture of Spanish speaking countries,” Gammon said.
Gammon initially found out about the performance last year after receiving a brochure, but was unable to attend as the performance was sold out.
Gammon said students expressed interest for this year’s performance.
Gammon opened the trip to Spanish I and Spanish II students and students who had taken those classes previously.
In total, 24 students attended the performance.
“I love the idea of taking students outside of the traditional learning setting and showing them that they can find educational opportunities in everyday life,” Gammon said. “We talked about how, in the Kansas City area especially, there are so many opportunities to learn about cultures that differ from your own. This encourages students to be lifelong learners, and helps them to find information on things that interest them, even if that information is not available through a typical school setting.”
Gammon said it is important to expose students to other cultures, beyond just reading, to broaden their worldview.
“There is a growing number of people in our country that speak more than one language, and thus are able to communicate with, at minimum, two times more people than someone who is monolingual,” Gammon said. “Learning a second language and it's culture also helps my students to be more understanding of people here in our community that maybe do not speak English as their first language. My students now know some of the difficulty that comes with memorizing vocabulary, grammar structures, social cues and norms of a second language, and therefore are able to identify with a person who is struggling with their English acquisition.”
