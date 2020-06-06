CHILHOWEE — The Chilhowee School District announced graduation will take place at 7 p.m. June 19 on the Chilhowee football field.
"Our goal is to create a graduation experience for our seniors that is as close to the (Chilhowee High School) tradition as possible while also promoting social distancing and safety for all," district information states.
District information states hosting the ceremony outside allows for a larger group of family members and supporters to attend while also maintaining social distancing.
Attendees are asked to practice social distancing during the ceremony and to bring a lawn chair.
In the instance of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place indoors with a limited number of attendees.
