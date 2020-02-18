Chilhowee student becomes published author

CHILHOWEE — Students from the Chilhowee School Districts gathered for a special assembly Thursday, Feb. 6, in honor of student author Katarina Askew, sophomore.
“I write a lot of stuff, so it’s not that different to me,” Askew said.
Askew is also an artist with much of the artwork in the book being her own.
Askew drew inspiration for her story, "Ghostly," from a drawing she did of one of the ghosts in the story.
“This was not an assignment for her,” Patty Iott, science teacher, said. “She wasn’t told she had to write this book. She was given an opportunity to take."
Peggy Gilmore, language arts teacher, said Askew spent her summer thinking about and writing "Ghostly."
Gilmore encouraged those at the assembly to set goals to achieve the things they want to do.
Askew was published through Stephen Kozan's Ready Aim Write Kids, "an independent publishing company for books written by kids for kids,” the Ready Aim Write website states.
Through Ready Aim Write Kids, students’ works are printed and the student authors earn royalties from the sale of their books.
Copies of Askew's book are in the Chilhowee School library.
