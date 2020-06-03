CHILHOWEE — The Chilhowee School District announced it will not have summer school this summer
The district states it will not have summer school "in order to provide the highest level of safety for out students and staff and ensure we do not jeopardize our ability to return in the fall."
The district will offer remote online junior high and high school credit recovery.
