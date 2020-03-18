CHILHOWEE — The Chilhowee School District will close from Monday, March 23, through April 3.
The district states the closure is a measure to mitigate the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of time of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
The district states classes are tentatively set to resume April 6.
This closure affects all programming at the schools, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, weekend events and facility use by outside groups.
"As we continue to monitor and assess this situation, we will reevaluate the status of school closures as we get closer to our tentative return date," Superintendent Troy Marnholtz said.
Marnholtz said the district will communicate its plan to support families, including providing daily meals for those who count on our school nutrition services and maintaining learning momentum to the greatest extent possible.
The district will provide free lunch and breakfast to students 18 years old and younger from 11 a.m. to noon starting March 23 in the cafeteria. Vehicles can pull into the parking lot and drive up to the designated area by the cafeteria to get the meals.
The meals will include a sack lunch item and a breakfast item for the next day. Students must be present to receive a meal.
The Harvester's back snack items will be available for pickup on March 27 and April 3.
"We understand that extended closure will create hardship for many of our families," Marnholtz said. "Please know that we are doing our very best to make decisions that will help care for all of our students, teachers, staff members and families through this time. This is a dynamic situation that has led to frequent changes and updates."
Marnholtz states updates with information and resources will be sent via email, text messages, the district website and social media channels.
"We are grateful for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this difficult situation," Marnholtz states.
