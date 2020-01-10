CHILHOWEE — The Chilhowee School District has hired from within its district as the Board of Education named Joe Murphy, current principal, as the new superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year.
Murphy has been a long-time member of the community and school.
He graduated from Chilhowee High School in 1998.
Murphy attended Missouri Valley College and the University of Central Missouri where he graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Education with an emphasis in physical education.
He then attended the University of Missouri where he received his master’s degree in administration and is currently attending the University of Central Missouri working on his specialist degree with an emphasis in administration/superintendency.
Murphy started his career in education as an elementary physical education teacher and assistant basketball coach at Westminster College in Fulton for two years.
He taught two years in Clinton as elementary physical education teacher before residing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a coach and physical education teacher.
He returned to Chilhowee as basketball coach and teacher in 2010.
Murphy taught physical education and coached the boys and girls basketball programs before transitioning to the principal role in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.