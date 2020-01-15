CHILHOWEE — Citing "the high level of illness" and expected inclement weather on Friday, Jan. 17, the Chilhowee School District will not have school on Thursday, Jan. 16, or Friday.
The district made a post on its Facebook page and website at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, with the announcement.
A notification on the website and Facebook page about 4:15 p.m. also stated the Board of Education meeting originally slated for Wednesday, Jan. 15, would be moved to Wednesday, Jan. 22.
