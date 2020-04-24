WARRENSBURG — Superintendent Scott Patrick announced Friday, April 24, the district will be unable to have graduation on it's previously scheduled date.
"With the governor ordering all public schools to close for the remainder of the school year, which for our district is May 21, and UCM canceling all activities on campus through the end of May, this also means that we will not be holding our graduation ceremony on May 16 as scheduled," Patrick said in an email to parents and guardians.
Due to the size of the graduating class, the Warrensburg School District annually hosts graduation at the Multipurpose Building on the University of Central Missouri campus.
Patrick said the hope is to still have a traditional graduation ceremony and possible dates for the ceremony are June 13 and July 25.
"It is extremely important for everyone to realize that these dates are tentative and are for planning purposes only," Patrick said. "The ability to gather in large groups such as graduation may be out of our control. We are also contingency planning for other end of the year activities, such as prom, Project Graduation, etc. We will share information about these events as soon as possible."
