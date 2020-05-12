KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster School District announced Doug Brown has been selected as the principal for Knob Noster Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year, following the resignation of current-Principal Kristi Mellon last month.
A graduate of Knob Noster High School, Brown has deep ties to the Knob Noster Community.
Brown currently serves as assistant principal at Knob Noster Middle School and has served in that role for the last three years.
“I am excited to join the outstanding Knob Noster Elementary Team and I look forward to our work together,” Brown said. “The current level of student achievement at KNE is soaring and that is a testament to the strong distributive leadership Mrs. Mellon and the KNE faculty and staff have established. I look forward to continuing to enhance and strengthen the climate, culture and student performance at KNE and help take our students to new levels of success. I send a heartfelt thank you to my teammates at Knob Noster Middle School who helped grow and prepare me for this opportunity.”
Before coming to Knob Noster, Brown served as assistant middle school principal in Clinton and taught for 13 years in the Odessa and Clinton school districts prior to transitioning into administration.
During the last three years, district information states Brown has played a vital role in strengthening Knob Noster Middle School’s Professional Learning Community.
He has served in a variety of leadership roles including curriculum design and implementation, district wellness, staff evaluation, Panthers R.O.C.K. Character Education and a host of other responsibilities.
“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Doug Brown as building principal at Knob Noster Elementary,” Superintendent Jerrod Wheeler said. “Brown has demonstrated strong leadership at KNMS and his passion for embedding student leadership and character education into the academic program will be a great match for the current trajectory of growth at Knob Noster Elementary. It also brings a very special element of pride for our community when a Knob Noster graduate can be recruited, developed and promoted within our district. We look forward to the ongoing success ahead for KNE students and faculty under his leadership. I also want to send a special thank you to Mrs. Kristi Mellon for the exceptional job she has done over the last five years. She will be missed and we wish her the best in her next chapter.”
Further information on a sendoff for Mellon and a welcome event for Brown will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.