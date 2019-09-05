WARRENSBURG — With an approved Facility Plan in place that outlines needs in the district, the Warrensburg Board of Education has renewed an architect contract for future improvements.
The Board of Education voted to renew a contract with Hollis and Miller Architects during the Aug. 20 meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Andy Kohl said Hollis and Miller had a part in several improvements to the school district in the last few years.
Items in the Consent Agenda were also approved during the meeting.
The testing program and testing calendar were approved for the 2019-2020 school year.
The Gifted Program Handbook was approved. Agenda information states no major changes were made to the handbook.
The local compliance plan certification, in compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, was approved.
A contract was approved for deaf/hard of hearing educational services between the Blue Springs School District and the Warrensburg School District. The contract outlines that two Individualized Education Program students will attend BSSD.
A Missouri Veterans Commission Affiliation Agreement was approved, allowing the Licensed Practical Nursing and Health Science programs at the Warrensburg Area Career Center to use the Missouri Veterans Home as a clinical site.
The Board of Education approved the Kansas City Behavioral Health Schedule of Services for Non-Scheduled Transportation agenda item. Agenda information states approval was needed for the use of a secondary transportation if a student at Milestones Academy cannot be transported at the primary departure time using the primary travel arrangement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.