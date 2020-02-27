Board of Education receives certificates of appreciation

WARRENSBURG — With Gov. Mike Parson proclaiming the week of Feb. 9 through 15 as School Board Recognition week, Superintendent Scott Patrick handed out certificates of appreciation to Warrensburg School Board of Education members at the Feb. 18 meeting.
School Board of Education appreciation
“School Board service can seem like a thankless task, yet board members devote countless hours to making critical decisions that benefit the public school students and communities throughout the state,” Patrick said, reading a letter from the Missouri School Board Association.
“I say this every year," Patrick said. "I guess this is the last time I get to say this - We do have the best board of education of anywhere that I’ve ever been associated with.”
Patrick will retire at the end of this school year.
“I can tell you from first-hand experience and second-hand experience how lucky we are, so thank you for everything you do for our district and our kids,” Patrick said.
“I can speak for each one of us, I’m sure, that we love what we’re doing and we’re glad to support the district any way we can,” Board President Tom McCormack said.
Food Service provider bid
Information provided to the board states, “Due to the large deficit Food Service has incurred over the last couple of years, administration believes the district should explore the possibility of contracting its food service program."
Assistant Superintendent Andy Kohl said the deficit for food services has been more than three times what the district has experienced in previous years.
Kohl also said contracting out food services is not the only option the district is considering.
School Bus bid
The board approved the district to bid out for transportation services.
The current contract with Apple Bus Company is due to expire July 1.
Document Management bid
The board voted to approve the district to bid out for document management services which includes services provided to the district for printers, toner and copiers.
The current five-year contract with Ricoh is due to expire July 1.
Counseling Program Review
The board approved the Counseling Program Review presented by Jessica Hennrich.
Counselors from across the district attended the meeting.
Hennrich said the school district’s mission statement and belief statement “fosters what we do every day.”
The district’s mission statement is “The Warrensburg R-VI School District will educate and empower all to be confident and successful through engaged learning in a safe community.”
The counseling department’s motto is “every student, everyday.”
Hennrich commented on changes to the Counseling Program, including the required ratio of counselors to students.
“As you know, our population is growing in Warrensburg,” Hennrich said. “So we need more teachers, we need more staff, we need more counselors, we need more everything.”
The Missouri School Improvement Program recommended counseling standard, within two years, is 161 to 200 students per counselor.
The current ratio of students to counselors is 466:1 at Ridge View Elementary, 456:1 at Maple Grove Elementary, 416:1 Sterling Elementary, 373:1 at Martin Warren Elementary, 413:1 at Warrensburg Middle School and 295:1 at Warrensburg High School.
“A lot of our mental health needs are growing in our district, in our school, in the nation,” Hennrich said. “That is one thing we, as counselors, have a pretty unique skill set to be able to help with our students.”
More information about the Warrensburg School District’s Counseling Program can be found at warrensburgr6.org/for_parents/school_counseling_website.
Special education teachers
The board approved three full-time positions for special education teachers.
Two positions are for Sterling Elementary and one position is for Martin Warren Elementary.
Information in the board agenda states the additional positions were requested due to the increase of special education students this school year and the expected number of students transitioning buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.