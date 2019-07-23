WARRENSBURG — On Tuesday, July 16, with the first day of a new school year less than a month away, the Warrensburg School Board of Education had its last meeting before the 2019-2020 school year official begins, finalizing distinctions, adding a new position and hearing from two program directors in the district.
Program evaluations
Shelbie Dalton, director of Special Programs, presented an overview of the Special Services program in the Warrensburg School District to the Board of Education.
Casey Conklin, School Age Child Care Community program director, presented information about the SACC program to the Board of Education.
The Board of Education voted to approve Special Services Program review and the SACC program evaluation.
Warrensburg Schools Foundation report
Bob Lotspeich, president of the Warrensburg Schools Foundation, spoke at the Board of Education meeting about the work done by the WSF during the 2018-2019 school year and the last 25 years since its founding.
Lotspeich said the WSF, through various donations and scholarships, contributed $58,849 during the 2018-2019 school year.
“What we do would be difficult and challenging without the support of our administration and the school board,” Lotspeich said.
School Age Child Care Community assistant director position
The Board of Education voted to approve a SACC assistant director position.
According to information included in the meeting agenda, Megan Ramirez, the SACC aide, will be reassigned to the new grant-funded position.
Tax Rate hearing date
The Board of Education voted in favor of scheduling the tax rate hearing for the Aug. 20 meeting. The tax rate hearing, being presented in a public setting, will have an opportunity for public comment.
Consent agenda
The Board of Education voted to approve contracted services for the 2019-2020 school year, including physical therapy services, sign language services, speech/language pathology services, special education and transportation services and vision services.
Rethink Software Program, used by special education teachers for goals-based lesson plans, was approved by the Board of Education. The yearly cost for the program is $20,000.
The Board of Education voted to renew a contract with UniFirst for laudered uniform shirts for the maintenance department.
The Board of Education voted to approve the following district designations for the 2019-2020 school year: Michael Scott as Title IX coordinator and 504 coordinator; Shelbie Dalton as foster care coordinator, migrant coordinator and ELL coordinator; Barbara Evans as homeless coordinator; Andy Kohl as safety officer; and Lyle Kreisel as ADA compliance officer.
The Board of Education voted to approve revised criteria for eligibility for free and reduced price meals in the Warrensburg School District.
Criteria for eligibility and applications are available at school offices, the central district office and online at warrensburgr6.org.
The Board of Education voted in favor of acknowledging and adopting the Warrensburg Economic Commission Plan. The Board also authorized Superintendent Scott Patrick as the district representative on the Commission.
