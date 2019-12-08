WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School Board of Education discussed the unexpired term of the late Morris Collins during the Nov. 19 meeting.
Board vacancy
Collins was re-elected April 2018 for his sixth term on the Board of Education. Two years remain for his unexpired term.
The board discussed the unexpired term and approved the filing dates for the upcoming April 7 election which will include a position to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.
Including Collins' unexpired term, voters will decide on four open seats on the board.
The seats of Gary Grigsby, Scott Chenault and Justin Johnson, for three-year terms, will be available for filing.
Superintendent Scott Patrick urged those intending to file for a seat on the board to be aware of the term lengths when filing.
The dates for filing are Dec. 17 to Dec. 20 and Jan. 4 to Jan. 20.
Board President Tom McCormack called for a moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting for Collins and Elizabeth Reed, a third-grade teacher in the district who also recently passed away.
Parent teacher conferences
The board discussed the parent/teacher conferences that took place Oct. 21 to 24 for the elementary schools and Warrensburg Middle School and Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 for Warrensburg High School.
Participation at each school building is as follows: 96% at Maple Grove Elementary,100% at Martin Warren Elementary, 98% Ridge View Elementary, 100% at Sterling Elementary, 90% at WMS plus 24 parent meetings with teachers, 37% at WHS and 71% at Reese Education Center: Gateway.
Participation was at 31% at the Warrensburg Area Career Center with 147 parent conferences at the WHS campus for business and agriculture students, 51 parent conferences at the WACC campus, 15 parent conferences from sending schools and 376 parent contacts through phone calls and emails.
School survey
The board discussed the results of a climate survey conducted in each school building.
Surveys were conducted with students, families of school children and school personnel.
“In some cases, we don’t have a whole lot of control over who takes the survey, who decides to turn it in,” Patrick said. “Nonetheless, (the survey) gives us good information.”
Patrick explained the district benefits from the feedback provided by the survey.
“(Survey results show) the climate and culture overall is positive,” Patrick said, continuing on to explain the survey serves to provide the board with information on how the district is doing well and how it could improve.
Boardmember Beth Rutt expressed concern about the timing of the survey as it is conducted shortly after the beginning of the school year.
Patrick explained the survey is hosted by Central Regional Professional Development Center at the University of Central Missouri and the district has little control as to when the survey becomes available.
The RPDC webpage on the UCM website states the center’s mission is to improve student performance through professional learning.
Surveys were composed by Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.
“Funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs and the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Technical Assistance Center on PBIS supports schools, districts and states to build systems capacity for implementing a multi-tiered approach to social, emotional and behavior support,” the PBIS website, pbis.org, states.
Surveys were sent to families electronically.
At Maple Grove, 74 families and 39 school personnel responded.
At Ridge View, 50 families and 27 school personnel responded.
At Martin Warren, 59 families and 27 school personnel responded.
At Sterling, 31 families and 21 school personnel responded.
Students at WMS and WHS also participated in surveys.
At WMS, 768 students, 404 families and 45 teachers participated.
At WHS, 798 students, 173 families and 51 school personnel responded.
The surveys asked questions regarding safety at the schools, academic standards, the environment of the schools, parental involvement and interpersonal relationships.
