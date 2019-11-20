WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School Board of Education discussed the draw/fee schedule during the Oct. 15 meeting regarding construction projects which will be part of a ballot issue presented to voters in April.
Hollis and Miller Proposed Draw/Fee Schedule
Assistant Superintendent Andy Kohl presented the Hollis and Miller Proposed Draw/Free Schedule, which includes the time frames and estimated costs for schematic design, design development and construction documents that are to be completed by April for phase one of the district activities site plan, the Warrensburg Middle School addition and the additions and renovations to the elementary schools as well as the construction documents for the WHS addition.
“Hollis and Miller has been great for us to work with over the past several years and if they are willing to work with us and spread the cost over two years, to me that is win,” Kohl said.
Information given to the board states the total cost of the schematic design, design development and construction documents listed in the draw/fee schedule is $684,500. This does not include the cost of construction.
“We probably save about four and a half to five percent in escalation fees if we do it this way as opposed to waiting another year to start,” Kohl said.
Board Member Beth Rutt expressed concern about the cost and how it would impact the budget.
“You got to take a risk,” Board Member Morris Collins said.
Kohl said the district will have to shift some priorities to accommodate the cost.
The projects listed on the schedule will be part of a bond issue on the April ballot regarding funding for improvements to district facilities.
“This is step one of 25 steps … If (the) bond issue was based on wants rather than needs I would caution (the board) to wait until after the vote, but I think we have narrowed this down from quite a few projects in the Facility Plan to the bare bones of what we feel like we have to meet the needs of the students,” Kohl said.
An informal vote was taken as to whether Kohl could proceed with the schedule, with Rutt being the only member to vote against the schedule.
Building/program highlights
Warrensburg Area Career Center Director Rusty Sproat presented highlights regarding the WACC and its programs.
Equipment that the WACC has acquired in the last year from being awarded grants include an electrocardiogram (EKG) machine, an auto collision welding kit, a laptop cart with 25 laptops, a point of delivery for the WACC computer networking programs, an arc welder and a TIG machine for welding.
“It’s great to have instructors that are up to date and they pay attention … they talk about what the students need to know and what kind of equipment they need to be able to use when they come out into industry,” Sproat said.
A new initiative for the WACC is a partnership with Warrensburg High School for the school store in the commons area at WHS.
“It’s a great opportunity for students to get (them) involved in the retail industry,” Sproat said.
Sproat also discussed the third annual Manufacturing day that was Oct. 4.
“The goal is to bring students and industry together, get them talking,” Sproat said.
Sproat discussed various class projects and
Consent agenda
The board approved an affiliation agreement regarding Certified Medical Technician oversight with the Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg, the Missouri Veterans Commission and the WACC. Agenda information states the agreement will allow WACC to provide oversight for CMT classes.
The board approved an agreement between the WACC practical nursing program and Ready, Set, Grow Daycare to allow practical nursing students to observe a local daycare and an agreement with Christ Church Christian School to allow practical nursing students to observe a local private school.
The board approved an addendum to the WACC Adult Student and Financial Aid Handbook
Enrollment and membership
The board was informed of the official student membership count, made official as of Sept. 25.
Kohl informed the board that the district can only officially count preschool students who qualify for free and reduced meals.
Membership, including preschoolers that participate in free and reduced lunch, went from 3,387 in 2018 to 3,367 in 2019.
Student membership, including all preschoolers, was 3,459 in 2018 and 3,447 in 2019.
Kohl said the three-year and five-year average growth in the district is right at one percent.
Addition of middle school sports
The board approved the addition of seventh grade girls volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball to sports offerings at the Warrensburg Middle School 2020-2021 school year.
General obligation bonds
The board approved the resolution authorizing the offering for sale of up to $6.1 million in general obligation refunding bonds by the district.
Construction manager
The board voted to approve JE Dunn Construction as the school district’s construction manager.
JE Dunn was selected from four submitted proposals that were evaluated by district staff and administration members. Two proposals were presented to and interviewed by the Construction Manager Selection Committee.
JE Dunn Construction was selected by the committee based on their presentation, interview and references.
“Their knowledge of our construction work is superb,” Board of Education President Thomas McCormack said.
“They are a known-entity force and have done several projects for us in the past,” Rutt said.
Facilities report
Lyle Kreisel presented an overview of district facilities and the status of construction projects within the district.
“Maintenance wise, we felt like this was a very busy summer as all summers are for us,” Kreisel said.
Kreisel said 10 classrooms and a hallway in Martin Warren Elementary were carpeted.
“Two of the custodians took it upon themselves, they carpeted the 10 classrooms and the hallway … they did a fantastic job,” Kreisel said.
Other projects completed during the summer were the installation of convection ovens at the elementary schools, car rider drop off area at Sterling Elementary, asphalt in several locations throughout the district, the installation of new doors at Ridge View Elementary, asphalt for the car rider lanes at Maple Grove Elementary, all 86 windows at Warrensburg Middle School were replaced, repairs were made to most of the 256 lockers identified as previously unusable at WMS and additional cameras were installed across the district.
At WHS, lockers in the original part of the building were removed, tile was replaced, insets for bathrooms were painted red to make the area more pronounced, lighting was upgraded in 17 classrooms and in the parking lot and doors in the commons area were replaced. The music room carpet was removed and the concrete floor was stained, new music files were installed, ceiling tiles were replaced and the lighting was upgraded.
Upgrades were made to the WACC front area and entrance and epoxy was laid in the three shop area floors.
Kreisel also discussed projects planned for next summer.
Educational support services
During a special board meeting Oct. 29 the board approved contracted services for 2019-2020 with multi-district deaf/hard of hearing program for Educational Support Services.
