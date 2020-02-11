WARRENSBURG — The board approved the 2020-2021 school year calendar at the Jan. 28 Board of Education meeting.
2020-2021 Calendar
The 2020-2021 school year will begin Aug. 26.
Assistant Superintendent Micheal Scott said the change in start date from years past is due to HB 604 that mandates a school year cannot begin 14 before the first Monday in September.
Before HB 604, a school year could not begin 10 days before the first Monday in September with the exception that a school board of education could approve an earlier start date.
HB 604 does not allow a school board of education to vote on an earlier date.
Superintendent Scott Patrick said the earliest the district could begin the school year is Aug. 24 but it is normal for the school year to begin on a Wednesday.
Patrick said the number of school days for 2020-2021 is decreasing by four days, compared to previous years, as the length of the school day is increasing by 10 minutes.
Scott said the definition of how many days a district must be in session is defined by attendance hours.
Student recognitions
The Warrensburg Board of Education recognized students for their athletic achievements.
Abby Allnutt was recognized for having been chosen as First-Team All-State Outfielder by the Missouri High School Fastball Coaches Association.
Zac Elliott was recognized for having placed 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Missouri State Swimming Championship Nov. 14 and 15 in St. Peters.
Tabby Boldt was recognized for having placed eighth and members of the girls cross country team, consisting of Boldt, Emma Gebbia, Rylee McLaughlin, Allie Griffiths, Ellie Wiederhoeft, Laine Bushmeyer and Rylie Othic, were recognized for having placed fourth at the State Cross Country Championship on Nov. 9 in Columbia.
Corbin Cowick and Cooper Berry were recognized for having been selected as members of the Class Four All-State Football Second-Team.
WACC tuition
The board approved the 2020-2021 tuition rates for the Warrensburg Area Career Center as well as the tuition for non-resident and alternative programs.
Information provided to the board states, “A fee guide provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is completed using prior year expenditures to assure that the tuition charge is in line with the program expenses. As such, these rates reflect prior year costs in order for the program to be on a cost recovery basis for sending schools and participating adults.”
The tuition fee for the licensed professional nurse program for 2020-2021 is raised from $11,550 to $11,900. Tuition for cosmetology is raised from $5,700 to $5,900. Tuition for half-day secondary programs remains at $2,550.
Information provided to the board states, according to the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, that expenditures for non-resident and Gateway programs was $10,060 for the 2018-2019 school year.
The board voted to set the 2020-2021 tuition for non-resident and Gateway at $10,060.
The board voted to continue the 2020-2021 AIM program tuition at $80 per day.
Candidate filing
The board approved the candidate filings for the April 7 election.
Gary Grigsby, Justin Johnson and Scott Chenault filed for the three three-year term seats.
James MacCaulay and Julie Lewis filed for the unexpired two-year term seat.
Course descriptions
The board approved the Warrensburg High School Course Description and Career Education Planning Guide.
Patrick said there were no significant changes.
Full-time robotics teacher
The board approved a full-time teacher position for a robotics teacher at the high school.
Information provided to the board states the position would be a collaboration between the high school and WACC and the program will be moved to the WACC after one year.
