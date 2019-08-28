WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the 2019 Facility Plan at the Tuesday, Aug. 20, meeting.
As stated in the overview of the Facility Plan, “Planning for the impact of economic and population changes ... as well as the straightforward need for modernization of facilities constitutes the basis for frequent revision of the district facility plan.”
Superintendent Scott Patrick said that a Facility Plan is drafted about every five years “outlining five to 10 years of needs, not wants, needs, for our district moving forward.”
Priority for completion of the projects has not yet been determined, Patrick said.
Needs identified at Reese Education Center/Gateway include replacing the HVAC system, tuck pointing the exterior and replacing or repairing the windows.
Needs identified at Ridge View Elementary include a four classroom addition, replacing exterior classroom doors with windows and a multi-purpose surface for the gymnasium floor.
Needs identified at Maple Grove Elementary include a classroom addition and a second entrance for buses.
Needs identified at Martin Warren Elementary include upgrading the entryway, a classroom addition, repairing or replacing casework and cabinetry in classrooms, covering several interior walls with sheetrock, assessing the need for lockers and the long-term assessment of replacing or modifying the building.
Needs identified at Sterling Elementary include a classroom addition, replacing or repairing windows, installing an awning for the main west entrance and assessing the need for lockers.
Needs identified at Warrensburg Middle School include developing an addition for more common space areas and a long-term possibility of replacing the roof.
Needs identified at Warrensburg High School include implementing the activities site plan that was developed in 2018, securing additional land to accommodate the activities site, enclosing the soccer concession/restroom area and adding and an elevator, bathroom and classroom to the 400 wing of the building.
Needs identified at Warrensburg Area Career Center include upgrading the HVAC system, ceiling and lighting, an addition to the south side of the building, exploring expanding dry storage space and exploring relocating Career Center programs to the WHS site.
Needs identified across the district include resurfacing or replacing asphalt parking lots, upgrading the wireless internet access system, updating facilities as per the annual security plan review, evaluating the grade-level configuration for preschool to fifth grade and studying the feasibility of constructing or renovating a building to serve as a district performing arts center.
The Facility Plan outlines the rationale for and action needed to complete each project, as well as the estimated cost.
The Facility Advisory Committee Board is comprised of Lorna Cassell, John Finnane, Bob Lotspeich, Sean Hiatt, Sarah Ray, Melissa Lightfoot, Greg Hall, Lyle Kreisel, Michael Scott, Trudy Fleeman, Jim Elliott, Alisha Rinne, Tom McCormack, Melissa Marnholtz, Shelbie Dalton, Lis Kastas, Bret Pummill, Jackie Duvall, Darren Starbusk, Casey Conklin, Amy Weldon, Randy Russell, Leslie Brown, Christine Johnson, Shawn Long, Scott Chenault, Jay Meldrem, Keith Chapman, Carrie Laws, Jessica Lund, Chris Coombs, Anne Weyrauch and Rusty Sproat with Patrick and Andy Kohl as advisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.